Arkansas church helping with food pantry drive-thru

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A church is bringing cities together to benefit their local food pantries.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is holding a food drive at each of their Northwest Arkansas locations to make sure families in the area don’t go hungry.

Melinda Turnbull, who is helping with the drive, said the process is easy and contact-free.

“All they gotta do is drive by and we’ll pop the trunk and we’ll come pick up their food and put it all on the table and we’ll deliver it all on Monday,” Turnbull said.

If you missed out today, the church is holding one tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon at each of their locations in Bentonville, Centerton, and Bella Vista.