Arkansas changes tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21

Ar. — People younger than 21 in Arkansas can no longer buy tobacco products in the natural state.

The law took effect on September 1 and includes e-cigarettes and vaping products.

There are a few exceptions.

If you have a military ID, or if you are 19 by the end of this year, you can still buy tobacco products.

The president of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, Doctor Joe Thompson, says he hopes this new law keeps kids from becoming addicted to nicotine.

“We are ahead of the curve, our legislators really stepped out to try to protect youth. I think Arkansas is leading, again, the nation in being a health-promoting state.”

The law also puts a tax increase in place for tobacco products.

That means customers will see about a 10 cent difference.

That tax will not apply to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies.

Right now, there’s a bill in congress to set the nationwide tobacco buying age at 21.

Earlier this year, Springfield city leaders put an ordinance in place that set the minimum age at 21.