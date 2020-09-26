Arkansas cases during the coronavirus pandemic top 80,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Health officials say the number of reported Arkansas coronavirus cases has topped 80,000.

That’s after the addition Saturday of 809 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 brought the state’s total caseload since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 80,755, including 2,495 probable cases.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Active cases rose by 165 to 7,414.

There were 19 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,285.