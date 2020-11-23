Arkansas businesses struggling to adjust to new curfew

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ rise in cases led Gov. Hutchinson to issue a mandatory curfew for restaurants and bars that serve alcohol.

These businesses have to shut their doors by 11 p.m.

“Cannibal and Craft” is one of the newest additions to the Riverwalk in Little Rock Arkansas.

They opened at the end of October and have learned to adjust their operation in the middle of a pandemic.

General Manager Ronald Mathews says this is just one more obstacle they’ll have to overcome.

“Our busiest time is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.,” Mathews said. “Trying to figure how to adjust to that, we’re scrambling.”

Mathews says they’re even considering offering a brunch just to try to make ends meet and they’ll start the day-drinking in the upstairs lounge at 3 p.m.