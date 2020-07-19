Arkansas Blood Institute asking for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID patients

Ar. — If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, the Arkansas Blood Institute is providing incentives to donate your plasma.

Each person who donates will be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 gift card.

There will be two winners.

This comes after an increase need for convalescent plasma at hospitals.

Terry Ridenour is the vice president of Center Administration at Arkansas Blood Institute.

He says in the last three weeks the demand for plasma has surpassed what they have available.

Due to HIPPA laws, they are unable to track down who is positive or when they recovered.

He says one donation can help up to four patients.

“If we continue to see the increase in demand at our hospitals, without the corresponding increase of donations by previous positive COVID patients for convalescent plasma, we’re not gonna be able to provide that product for our hospitals,” Ridenour said.

Convalescent plasma can be donated at least 14 days after your last symptom.

If you’ve previously tested positive and are interested in donating, you can call the hotline number at 888-308-3924

You must have proof of your positive test result.