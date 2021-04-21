Arkansas bill detailing nearly $5.9B budget plan released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are getting their first look at the state’s $5.9 billion budget proposal for the coming year as they near the end of this year’s legislative session.

The proposed Revenue Stabilization Act released on Tuesday calls for increases in public school and Medicaid spending, with more than $5.6 billion of the proposed spending listed in the top priority.

The Joint Budget Committee was expected to take up the measure later this week as lawmakers hope to wrap up this year’s session by the middle of next week.