Arkansas Bike Summit held in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ar. — Cycling is gaining momentum in Northwest Arkansas making the area the perfect stage for the state’s bike summit.

The record in Downtown Bentonville was the place to be for cyclists.

The Arkansas Bike Summit featured two keynote speakers, including blogger Eben Weiss with Bike Snob NYC and Aaron Hautala, the founder of Stateligent from Minnesota.

Speakers and local biking advocates shared their insights on fostering a better cycling environment in NWA.

Hautala spoke on fostering win-win relationships between advocates, volunteers, and businesses to grow biking in the area. “Everyone can look at the project and say that’s a good project, I feel good about it, and then go three, four years down the road and see it turn into a major asset of that community that also returns in that investment.”

The Arkansas Bike Summit was hosted by visit Bentonville.