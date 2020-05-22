Arkansas agency encourages people to continue searching for employment

ARKANSAS — Those receiving financial assistance may not feel the same sense of urgency to find a job, but an Arkansas based agency says people should not stop looking.

Becky Davidson with Express Employment Professional says companies across Northwest Arkansas are calling them every day looking for staff.

She’s noticed an attitude shift once people started receiving unemployment money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson says stimulus checks and other benefits can give people a false sense of security and expects unemployment rates to increase.

She also says competition for jobs will also go up.

“It could be viewed that right now is a good time to jump on the jobs that are available because when those benefits run out, there is no telling what jobs will still be there,” Davidson said.

Davidson recommends you to take a hard look at your skill sets, job experience and refresh your resume.