Arkansans send letter to Hutchinson addressing school safety concerns

Ark. — More than 4,000 Arkansans signed a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office addressing their concerns about schools reopening in less than two weeks.

Hutchinson addressed the letter in Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, saying he values these opinions and welcomes all ideas on how to safely reopen schools.

Still, he plans to keep the start dates in place.

Molly Carman is a Fayetteville mom who signed the letter, hoping the governor will notice the fear people have and maybe answer a few more questions.

“I just don’t think it’s fair to ask schools to continue this process of reopening and to ask parents to send our kids in there,” Carman said.

“Obviously we want to start on day one with in-classroom instruction and we think we have a good plan for that but we welcome those ideas,” Hutchinson said.

The state says schools can offer virtual classes or a hybrid approach that allows some classroom teaching but they still must provide an in-person option five days a week.

Hutchinson says the state’s working to address concerns and the two-week delay helps schools prepare.