Ark. Dept. of Health says following CDC guidelines over the holidays will help contact tracers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the holidays just around the corner, health professionals are urging you to follow CDC guidelines this holiday season to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to help with contact tracing.

Dr. Joel Tumlinson with the Arkansas Department of Health says the recent spike in cases could be a result of Halloween.

He said he expects to see more after Thanksgiving and Christmas, making contact tracing more difficult.

Tumlinson also says there is a stigma surrounding the virus and people aren’t wanting to tell others they may have gotten them sick.

He says being honest with each other and contact tracers can be the key to tackling this virus.