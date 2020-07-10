Arizona pair arrested after coughing on Walmart employees

(FOX) — An Arizona couple was arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly coughed on Walmart employees amid the coronavirus pandemic before attempting to flee, authorities said.

Employees allegedly told police that Frank Montoya, 38, and Victoria Parra Carranza, 23 refused to wear masks. That prompted the couple to deliberately cough on employees, the Yuma Police Department said on Facebook.

Police were originally dispatched to the Yuma Walmart at around 10:51 a.m. on July 8. When an officer attempted to stop the pair Montoya allegedly grew confrontational.

“Montoya was apprehended and fought with officers,” police said. “While attempting to detain Montoya, Parra Carranza came up to the scene and was trying to interfere with officers.”

Police said Parra Carranza also fought with officers before she was eventually taken into custody.

Both were booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility. Parra Carranza was charged with criminal trespass, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct for fighting and aggravated assault against an officer.

Montoya was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault of an officer, disorderly conduct for fighting and criminal trespass, the Sacramento Bee reported.