Arizona man beheaded roommate’s dog as she moved out, police say

BUCKEYE, Az. (FOX) — A woman moving out of a home in Arizona made a horrifying discovery over the weekend when she opened a box and discovered her mutilated and headless dog inside, officials said.

The Buckeye Police Department said the woman was moving out of a home she shared with 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza in the Phoenix suburb on Saturday when she lost track of her dog.

The woman and her friends later say Meza attempted to load a small box onto a moving truck without being seen.

When the woman confronted Meza about the box, she told police the 21-year-old just smiled back at her, FOX10 reported.

As she opened the box, the woman discovered her dead, headless dog inside.

