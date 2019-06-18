Arizona man beheaded roommate’s dog as she moved out, police say

News

by: Travis Fedschun

Posted: / Updated:
694940094001_6049628630001_6049625912001-vs_1560897784476.jpg

BUCKEYE, Az. (FOX) — A woman moving out of a home in Arizona made a horrifying discovery over the weekend when she opened a box and discovered her mutilated and headless dog inside, officials said.

The Buckeye Police Department said the woman was moving out of a home she shared with 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza in the Phoenix suburb on Saturday when she lost track of her dog.

The woman and her friends later say Meza attempted to load a small box onto a moving truck without being seen.

When the woman confronted Meza about the box, she told police the 21-year-old just smiled back at her, FOX10 reported.

As she opened the box, the woman discovered her dead, headless dog inside.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story