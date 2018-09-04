Arizona Governor to name Former Sen. Jon Kyl as McCain’s Replacement

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sen Jon Kyl_1536081159645.jpg.jpg

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is set to appoint former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain through 2020 at a news conference Tuesday, three Republicans familiar with Ducey’s decision told CNN.

Kyl’s appointment means the Republican attorney who had been guiding President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, through the confirmation process will now have a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The Arizona Republic first reported the news of Kyl’s selection.

Cindy McCain praised the selection of Kyl on Twitter, calling him “a dear friend of mine and John’s.”

“It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona,” she said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

