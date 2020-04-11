Area family farm staying busy despite changes due to covid-19

MULBERRY, Ks.(KSN) – Like many other industries, farmers have had to change their way of living because of the coronavirus.

One family farm is not only adapting to these changes, but also finding ways to grow closer as a family.

Charlie Philips, Co-Owner, Misty Morning Farms, said, “This time of year, everybody wants fresh produce.

Despite the pandemic, it’s business as usual at Misty Morning Farms in Mulberry.

“We raise lots of different types of produce. Fresh fruits, fresh vegetables. Right now in here, we have in one of our high tunnels, we’ve got lettuce growing, tomatoes running, onions.”

Owners have changed the way they market and sell their produce.

“We sell at both Pittsburg Farmer’s Market and the Webb City Farmer’s Market.”

Farmer’s markets where they would usually sell their produce have transitioned to online sales and have pushed their opening dates back.

“The other thing we do is a CSA or Community Supported Agriculture, which allows people to purchase basically a produce package where they get 15 weeks of produce.”

The farm has doubled CSA sales from last year. It limits contact and people can pickup their produce at one of the farm’s weekly drop sites in Girard, Pittsburg, or Webb City.

“So that’s one thing that has changed for this year is the fact that more people are wanting to do the online and pre-pay type of sales.”

With school being transitioned to online learning, this has been a great time for his family to work together.

Hayley Phillips, Charlie’s Daughter, said, “A lot of times, it’s pretty rough because the weather likes to change on us but we still have to work together, get stuff done.”

Hayley says this is hands-on-learning at it’s finest.

“I’ve learned a lot about communicating with people and really just how important what we grow is to the people that we sell it to and that people really kind of rely on us.”

Charlie and Hayley say they are growing together, literally in terms of produce, but more importantly growing emotionally.

“Really, we’re all in this together.”

“With any type of farming there’s a lot of unknowns. You know they say, to have faith is to plant a seed. Well we’re doing the same thing. We’re just continuing on and if anything we’re planting more than what we have in an average year,” said Charlie.