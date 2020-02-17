Are blue light emergency buttons quicker than dialing 911?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’ve ever seen those blue light emergency buttons, maybe on a college campus or in a parking garage, you might be curious what happens when you press one.

But do you know how they actually work or if they’re quicker than calling 911?

MSU has 16 of these blue emergency lights.

Campus Security says pushing a button if you’re in an emergency can help save critical time.

Andy Englert is the associate director of University Safety at MSU. He helps manage those blue light emergency phones you may see on campus.

“We’ve strategically placed them to be where students are going to be walking,” Englert said. “It’s important to have them just for people to see that it’s there as a resource, if they need it.”

Say you’re in an emergency. If you press one of these buttons, it’ll call MSU dispatch and police can respond as quickly as 3 minutes.

“Typically, they can get a camera on that location, fairly quickly, and they’ll also be dispatching both the Springfield Police Department and our campus safety staff to that location,” Englert said.

But how do you know if the nearest blue light phone is working?

“On a monthly basis, the campus safety staff goes through and hits all 16 of our blue light phones, pushes the button, makes sure that the dispatcher can hear them and they can hear the dispatcher,” Englert said.

He says pressing an emergency button can get a quicker response than if you were to call dispatch on your cell phone.

“If you’re in a time-sensitive emergency it’s much easier to do the simple motion of pushing a button, than if you think about the finite skills that you have to have to unlock your phone, dial a phone number,” Englert said. “When you get that adrenaline dump, you don’t have all those fine motor skills that you normally have so it is easier there.”

He says most of the time the buttons aren’t used, but that doesn’t mean they don’t serve a purpose.

“They’re rarely used, certainly, it is part of our comprehensive security plan, so we’re always looking to make sure that when students are out on Missouri State’s campus that they feel safe,” Englert said.

Springfield police say there are a few of these emergency buttons downtown and they operate just like MSU’s. It calls a private security service and then will dispatch police if needed.