ArDOT Preparing for Heavy Rain and Possible Tornadoes

PINE BLUFF, Ar. — As tropical storm Gordon is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico right now, road crews in southeast Arkansas are already preparing for heavy rainfall and wind damage

From servicing chainsaws to fueling front loaders, more than 200 road workers are ready to mobilize here at their Pine Bluff headquarters.

Arkansas Department of Transportation engineers are expecting several inches of rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes here in southeast Arkansas.

And with a terrain prone to flooding, crews are taking advantage of a day’s notice to prepare equipment — even working to unclog drainage pipes and culverts today to help with water flow.

“Our priority is getting traffic flowing again get people to school and back to work and get trees off road and we’ll come back days following and clean up the mess,” Deric Wyatt, District 2 Engineer with ArDOT, said.

ArDOT engineers say this part of the state is very experienced when it comes to storms moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, saying crews can quickly remove any fallen debris from roadways and if there are any road closures, message board signs are collected, ready to be put in place.