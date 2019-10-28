AntiquesFest gives locals a piece of the past

OZARK, Mo. — The AntiquesFest took over the Fairgrounds this weekend, offering people a chance to buy a little piece of the past.

Dozens of vendors were set up for what would be a good turnout all weekend.

Owner Gail Kinney says many were there to find unique items because “They just don’t make them like they used to.”

“An antique fan, for instance, you know back before there was air conditioning,” Kinney said. “People used these cast-iron fans. They were designed to last. Vintage milk shake machines, fully reconditioned. Those things were all made to last.”

Another popular item up for sale — antique ads. Many were made of porcelain and some can still be found in good condition.

The AntiquesFest has been running for almost 10 years and if you missed out, Kinney says they plan to come back to Springfield around the same time next year.