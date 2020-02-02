Antique tractor pull held at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A national tractor event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds today — an antique tractor pull.

There were more than 400 hooks and only two tracks.

Carl Buckner is the promotor of the tractor pull. He says 16 states were represented today, even as far away as New York.

“Some are pretty well stock and then we have some that are pretty well hopped up,” Buckner said. “You hook them to the sled and the guy who goes the farthest is the winner in that class and we have 60 classes!”

Buckner says they’re working on bringing another tractor pull to Springfield in June.