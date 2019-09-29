Answer Man: Someone went to the trouble of erecting traffic lights; why were they removed?

News

by: Steve Pokin, Springfield News-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

A reader wants to know why traffic lights were erected at South Blackman Avenue and Battlefield Road and taken down just a few weeks later. (Photo: Steve Pokin/Springfield News-Leader)

The traffic lights were erected temporarily during the Missouri Department of Transportation’s rebuild of U.S. 65, says Angela Eden, MoDOT spokeswoman.

That project started Aug. 4 and ended Sept. 16.

MoDOT traffic engineers anticipated where traffic would be most congested once lanes on U.S. 65 were shut down, Eden tells me.

One of those locations was Battlefield Road and South Blackman Avenue, where Blackman comes to a T. It’s a three-way stop.

For the orginal story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now