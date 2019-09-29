Answer Man: Someone went to the trouble of erecting traffic lights; why were they removed?

A reader wants to know why traffic lights were erected at South Blackman Avenue and Battlefield Road and taken down just a few weeks later. (Photo: Steve Pokin/Springfield News-Leader)

The traffic lights were erected temporarily during the Missouri Department of Transportation’s rebuild of U.S. 65, says Angela Eden, MoDOT spokeswoman.

That project started Aug. 4 and ended Sept. 16.

MoDOT traffic engineers anticipated where traffic would be most congested once lanes on U.S. 65 were shut down, Eden tells me.

One of those locations was Battlefield Road and South Blackman Avenue, where Blackman comes to a T. It’s a three-way stop.

