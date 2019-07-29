Another round of farmers aid will be sent by the Trump Administration

WASHINGTON D.C. — By the end of next month, the Trump administration will begin paying out the second round of its farmers aid.

The emergency aid is supposed to help farmers hit hardest by the falling crop prices, the trade war with china, and extreme weather.

But Rob Larew with the National Farmers Union says big farms are getting rich off of the president’s farmer relief package while small farmers are barley able to scrape by. “It’s a huge disadvantage for the average families that are out there struggling”

Federal data reported by the Associated Press shows some of the country’s biggest farms are harvesting payments of up to 2.8 million dollars.

The next round of payments to farms and farmers is set to begin at the end of August.