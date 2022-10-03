LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died.

Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and stealing over $750. His sentence began on Sept. 4, 2019.

Washington was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital at 8:45 p.m., Sept. 30. Washington will receive an autopsy. Only one of the autopsy results of the prisoners who died in the past month has been revealed.

This is the latest in a series of seven inmate deaths at the prison. The men who have died at the prison since Aug. 31 include:

Sept. 25

Robert Baker, 29, who was serving a six-year sentence for first-degree motor vehicle tampering. The results of his autopsy are pending.

Sept. 10

Oryon Guinn, 38, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. The results of his autopsy are unknown.

Sept. 6

Jeffrey Bolden, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since 2009. A coroner said his cause of death has stage 4 lung cancer and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

Sept. 1

Terrell Dawson, 42, who was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and violence to an inmate by an inmate.

Roy Sinden, 64, who was serving a 10-year sentence for driving while intoxicated. A coroner said he died of natural causes.

Aug. 31

Kaleb Smith, who was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary, stealing, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The results of his autopsy are unknown. He died on Aug. 31.

This story will be updated as more information is released about the other inmates’ deaths. Officials have still not responded to Ozarks First with information about what is causing the string of deaths in the prison.