Annual Veterans Day assembly hosted at Willard Middle School

WILLARD, Mo. – Today Willard Middle School hosted its 17th annual Veterans Day assembly.

Veterans might be parents or grandparents of a Willard student or just a friend or community member.

After the assembly, the veterans were served lunch.

Mikayla Hammer is an eighth-grader at Willard Middle School.

She says that all of her veterans are in California, but she still attended the assembly today.

“Seeing all the veterans in there, and seeing all of them…the pictures. It just makes me realize, ‘Wow, these people are really doing good stuff for us, for our country,” Hammer said.

Today’s event kicks off a whole weekend of activities to honor veterans including a parade, a supper, and the first-ever ‘Veteran Stand Down’ which will offer free services like haircuts and dental screenings.