Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride ensures Christmas for kids in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some motorcyclists were out today trying to make sure kids across the Ozarks have presents come Christmas morning.

Josh Owen, a rider for CMA, confirms Toys for Tots’ goal each year after four years

“We do this for the kids, it’s not about how cold we are or how warm we aren’t,” Owen said. “It’s for the kids and we enjoy it every year.”

The members of the ride drove up Glenstone Avenue from Corwin Ford to the Oasis Convention Center.

There the members collected all the toys to be given out later this year.

This was the 39th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride.