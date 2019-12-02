Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride ensures Christmas for kids in the Ozarks

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some motorcyclists were out today trying to make sure kids across the Ozarks have presents come Christmas morning.

Josh Owen, a rider for CMA, confirms Toys for Tots’ goal each year after four years

“We do this for the kids, it’s not about how cold we are or how warm we aren’t,” Owen said. “It’s for the kids and we enjoy it every year.”

The members of the ride drove up Glenstone Avenue from Corwin Ford to the Oasis Convention Center.

There the members collected all the toys to be given out later this year.

This was the 39th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories