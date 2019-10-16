Annual report from Ozark’s Water Watch released

THE OZARKS, Mo. — An annual report from Ozarks Water Watch out of Kimberling City, gives the water in the upper White River Basin Watershed a ‘C’ grade. But, there’s no need to worry.

The published report called “How’s The Water,” grades the water status for beaver, Table Rock, Taney-Como and Bull Shoals lakes.

However, according to Ozark’s Water Watch, that ‘C’ is misleading.

Because it’s actually comparing the waters to each other. Ronna Haxby of Ozarks Water Watch explained exactly how the grading criteria work.

“The best water gets the A grade. The lowest water gets the D or the F grade,” Haxby said. “But, that’s just within our basin. So, if we were to actually compare the water quality in the Upper White River Basin to the nationwide waters, I think we would get a much higher grade than C.”

Haxby says the vast majority of water in the Ozarks is safe for full body contact unless it’s just after a big rain.

“Most of it is nutrients. So, we’re looking at phosphorous, nitrogen..also dissolved oxygen,” Haxby said. “In some areas, we’re looking at e-coli or bacteria.”