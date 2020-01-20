Annual pro-life march held in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Thousands of people took to the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol for the annual pro-life march and rally.

“Thank you all for the work you have done over the last year,” Senator Tom Cotton said. “God Bless you, God keep you in this new year, with so much work left to do.”

Senator Tom Cotton joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other lawmakers today.

The march comes on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade supreme court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

Marchers say they want to protect all human life and want abortion banned.