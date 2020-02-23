Annual Lincoln Day Banquet hosts Missouri Republicans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 121st Annual Lincoln Day Banquet had a special guest speaker tonight at the University Plaza Hotel.

Counselor to President Trump, Kelly Anne Conway spoke alongside Missouri Republicans, like Sen. Josh Hawley, Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Roy Blunt.

Seventh District Congressman Billy Long was also introduced.

Long says having a large Republican turnout this weekend is important, especially with the 2020 election around the corner.

“It’s not just what it means for Springfield and for Missouri, but it’s what it means for the country and how important this election is,” Long said. “All of us are working extremely hard to get that voter turnout this year, and I don’t think we’re gonna have to work very hard because they wanna support this president.”

Congressman Long says he’s feeling confident about President Trump’s re-election bid.