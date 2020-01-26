Annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale held at Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 27th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale and Market Place kicked off this morning.

But if you missed it today — no worries.

The sale re-opens tomorrow morning with more than 400 booths all under one roof.

It’s all happening at the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds E-Plex.

There you can find antiques, collectibles, jewelry — you name it.

Plus, Mike from Mike’s Unique Collectables will be there providing complimentary item valuation.

“There are so many vendors set up with so many different things that it’s amazing just the variety and stuff you are going to find on all aspects,” vendor Eric Barnett said. “You can collect like a hundred things, you can find some of a lot of them. So yeah the variety here is amazing.”

The garage sale re-opens tomorrow morning at 10 and wraps up at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5.

Kids get in free and there is no charge for parking.