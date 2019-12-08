Annual concert benefits Women in Need of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A tradition since 1985, the annual Imagine concert was held Dec. 7 at the Gillioz Theatre.

The concert is a tribute to the music of John Lennon and the Beatles and is endorsed by John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono.

The proceeds go to benefit Women in Need of the Ozarks, a local non-profit that helps working women in a crisis.

Women in Need helps struggling women with things like house and car payments, utility bills, and medical costs.

Paula Mason, the group’s president, says that in the past the Imagine concert has raised $10-15,000 for women in need.

“We help a lot of ladies that have just a bump in the road, and they are working women, so every dime they make goes to paying their rent, utilities,” Mason said. “When they have that bump in the road, it gets them behind. What we actually do is we pay one bill for them. We say we give them a hand up but not a handout.”

Tonight’s concert at the Gillioz was sold out.