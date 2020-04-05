Annual Bishop’s Walk canceled, replaced by Facebook live stream prayer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The annual Bishop Walk hosted by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri was set to be held today, but was canceled because of COVID-19.

So instead of the walk, the group hosted a Facebook live stream of the bishop’s prayer.

“We will have the exposition of the blessed sacrament,” said Bishop Edward Rice with the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. “We will pray the rosary. And offer benediction with a special remembrance for those who are suffering from the virus. For our medical professionals who are assisting them. And for those who are working for a inoculation for the virus.”

The annual Bishop’s Walk is a gathering of locals who are participating in the three pillars of Lent.

The event is also a fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

The group says it is accepting donations at CCSOMO.org.