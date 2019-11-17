Annual Beer Fest supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Craft beer lovers united today for a good cause.

The 11th annual Ozarks Beer Fest was a day full of food, live music, and of course, beer.

And it was all to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

Ashley French, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, says events like these are all about serving kids.

“And we expose Springfield to Big Brothers Big Sisters why it’s so important for kids to have a mentor,” French said. “So we do this to raise funds primarily. And all these funds stay local for our Big Brothers Big Sisters agency. So that’s the number one goal. We’ve got to be able to grow our programs and serve more kids. We have kids that sit on a waitlist and that’s just not okay. Too many kids. So we do these events to be able to raise those funds to serve kids.”

In addition to unlimited beer and food samples, Beer Fest attendees got to watch mouse races and join in a stein holding competition, as well as a beer belly painting contest.