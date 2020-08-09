Annual Balloon Glow moves locations, converts to drive-thru event in 2020

NIXA, Mo.– Hot-air balloons won’t be lighting up Finley River Park in Ozark this year, as the 14th Annual Balloon Glow is moving to Nixa’s McCauley Park.

On top of the venue change, this year’s Balloon Glow will be drive-thru only.

The event will happen on August 21, from 8-9:30 p.m.

Visitors are invited to drive around the X Center and admire the balloons. Organizers say the pandemic and recommendations for large group events are the reasons for changes.

The Balloon Glow, a major fundraiser for Children’s Smile Center, is set to raise more than $30,000 that will help give children access to quality dental care.