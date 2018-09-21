Annual ALS Baseball Game This Weekend

Coach Mark Stratton here with us to talk about an upcoming event to benefit ALS research.



The baseball teams at Drury University and Missouri State University will soon battle for bragging rights – and to help local residents in their own battles against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).



On Saturday, Sept. 22, the university teams will face off in the third Battle for Bell, a nine-inning exhibition contest at U.S. Baseball Park. A portion of proceeds from the event benefits the CoxHealth ALS Clinic, which offers coordinated care and support for local ALS patients dealing with the disease.



The event is held in memory of former MSU shortstop and Glendale High School head coach Howard Bell, who passed away from ALS in 2013.



“It’s a privilege to continue this tradition to benefit ALS patients, as well as teach our current players about the impact Coach Bell has made on our community,” says Scott Nasby, head baseball coach at Drury University. “We are excited to match up against Missouri State and test our best against their best.”



“We are really looking forward to this game,” says Keith Guttin, head baseball coach at Missouri State University. “It’s always exciting to match up against Drury, since we don’t get the opportunity to play against them at other times. More than that, however, it is an honor to be able to remember Coach Bell in this way.”



Gates open at 5 p.m. for a silent auction, autographs and an opportunity to watch both teams’ batting practice, which is followed by the game at 6 p.m.



Tickets are $5 each or $12 for a package, which includes a hamburger or hotdog, chips, a drink and ice cream. They are available in advance at The Meyer Center, U.S. Baseball Park and Drury University’s O’Reilly Family Event Center box office.

