Animal sanctuary hosts open house in Aurora

AURORA — We want to let you know about a chance to check out an Ozark’s animal sanctuary this weekend.

You may remember back in August we showed you 22 horses who were rescued from a dire situation.

Those horses ended up at this sanctuary, ran by Castaway Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.).

They joined many other farm animals such as cows, pigs and goats.

This Sunday, between noon and 5 p.m. the sanctuary is hosting an open house.

You can learn about volunteer opportunities, tour the facility and enjoy the company of rescued animals.

The sanctuary is on farm road 1190 in Aurora.