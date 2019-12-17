Andrew Jackson to be described as slave owner in new plaques

MISSOURI, (AP).– Elected officials in Missouri’s Jackson County are adding to plaques to statues of the Kansas City area county’s namesake noting that the nation’s seventh president was a slave owner and forced thousands of Native Americans off their lands.

KMBC-TV reports that statues of Andrew Jackson are located outside courthouses in downtown Kansas City and in nearby Independence. They will note that “Almost two centuries later, we hold a broader, more inclusive view of our nation.”

Jackson began his term as president in 1829, almost three years after the Missouri State Legislature named the county after him because he was a hero of the War of 1812.