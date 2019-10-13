An update on vaping: 26 deaths, 1,300 cases of lung injury

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Nearly 1,300 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes and vaping products have now been confirmed in nearly all states.

So far 26 people have died.

The CDC released new guidance for doctors evaluating and caring for patients.

“More than 90% of people have respiratory symptoms like cough, chest pain, shortness of breath,” CDC Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said. “But more than three in four describe gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain.”

Most patients with lung injuries from vaping have a history of using products containing THC.

The CDC recommends you do not use products containing THC at this time.

But federal health officials say they can’t rule out the possibility that products containing nicotine may also play a role in the outbreak.

The CDC also warned that e-cigarettes should not be used by youth, young adults or pregnant women

With 15% of the cases involving people under age 18, parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of vaping.