An NYPD officer was shot dead in the Bronx

(CNN) — New York Police Department officer was shot dead in the Bronx early Sunday, authorities said.

Brian Mulkeen, 33, served for nearly seven years and was killed on the job. “There is no worse a moment in our profession than this. Please keep Brian’s family & colleagues in your thoughts,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted.

More information on his death was not immediately available.

The killing comes more than a day after a gunman shot dead Texas Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, an observant Sikh who gained national attention years ago when he got permission to wear a turban as part of his Harris County Sheriff’s Office uniform.

Dhaliwal had stopped a man for a traffic violation and was walking back to his patrol car Friday afternoon when he was shot twice, including at least once in the back of the head, authorities said.