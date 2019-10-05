An elderly couple in Florida says a bobcat attacked them on their morning walk

(CNN) — An elderly couple out on an early morning walk was attacked by an animal they described as a bobcat in Lauderhill, Florida, police said.

Rupert Fray, 71, told CNN affiliate WSVN that his wife, Elsen Fray, 85, was bitten on her face and arms by a bobcat Friday, and lost a finger. And Fray, who recently had heart surgery, fell while trying to help her.

They were both rushed to the hospital, where the wife is still recovering. Rupert Fray has been discharged but continues to be by his wife’s side.

The couple says they are positive the animal that attacked them was a bobcat. But police are not so sure. They say they have been looking for a bobcat in the area, but have not found one yet.

“We have no confirmation that it was a bobcat,” Lauderhill Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy told the affiliate.

“Not sure exactly what the animal was. She does have injuries consistent with an animal attack but Fish and Wildlife Commission is out here trying to determine what the animal was that attacked the lady. If indeed it was a bobcat attack, which we have no confirmation that it was, that would be an unusual event in a metropolitan area like this.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said while a bobcat attack is rare, it could happen in the area.

Residents in the area told WSVN they have seen other animals, but never bobcats.

The police are warning residents to be cautious and call 911 if they see an animal and not try to approach it themselves.