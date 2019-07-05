Breaking News
An Arkansas woman is recovering after a terrifying boat explosion

ARKANSAS – Ashley Drysdale, and her family, including her two children were on the boat when it burst into flames last month.

Ashley suffered the worst injuries with second degree burns covering 30 percent of her body.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion but Ashley’s family believes fumes leaked into the boat’s hull.

She has this advice for anyone planning to be on the water this summer. “Just triple check- make sure everything is working correctly. You know, know what you got going.”

Ashley and her family won’t be on a boat anytime soon.

But she’s thankful she’s alive to tell her story so others can stay aware.

