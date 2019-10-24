An Arkansas man is dead after being gored by a deer

Yellville, Ar. – Keith Stephens with the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission says Thomas Alexander, 66, died while hunting Tuesday night near Yellville.

Alexander went to check on the deer after shooting it with a rifle.

As he approached it the deer gouged him with its antlers.

Alexander was able to dial 911 but when first responders got there nearly an hour later he had puncture wounds and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The Game Commission is reminding hunters to make sure a deer is not breathing and has expired, before checking on it.

Stephens says deer sometimes kick their hooves as well.