An Arkansas man is dead after being gored by a deer

News
Posted: / Updated:
deer_-4112454306316008011

Yellville, Ar. – Keith Stephens with the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission says Thomas Alexander, 66, died while hunting Tuesday night near Yellville.

Alexander went to check on the deer after shooting it with a rifle.

As he approached it the deer gouged him with its antlers.

Alexander was able to dial 911 but when first responders got there nearly an hour later he had puncture wounds and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The Game Commission is reminding hunters to make sure a deer is not breathing and has expired, before checking on it.

Stephens says deer sometimes kick their hooves as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now