An AR-15 rifle auction draws controversy in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ar. — Parents at a school near Jonesboro, Arkansas are holding a fundraiser, auctioning off an AR-15 rifle.

The booster club auction is drawing criticism.

The auction is meant to raise money so Westside High School’s band can go to Disney World.

The booster club president says the district is filled with gun enthusiasts who support the fundraiser.

In 1998, four students and one teacher were killed when two students opened fire.

The man who was the principal when the shooting happened said he would hope school booster clubs in the Jonesboro area would be more sensitive about what happened 20 years ago.