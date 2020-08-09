Amazon donates hundreds of smart speakers to patients at this Arkansas hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Mo.– A hospital in central Arkansas is getting some help from Amazon to protect their doctors from COVID-19.

Next week hundreds of Amazon Echo devices will be placed in patients rooms at Baptist Health.

Here’s how it works: 432 of the smart speakers will be put in patients’ rooms across Baptist Health, allowing doctors and patients to call one another as needed, limiting face-to-face interactions as much as possible.

Baptist is the first hospital trying this method.

“This project has been very important in keeping our physicians safe and keeping them from going into the rooms more times than needed every single day,” says Kourtney Matlock, Vice President of Care Continuum at Baptist Health.

Matlock says the infectious disease specialists who are in and out of COVID-19 patients’ rooms are excited to get the ball rolling on this beginning the week of August 10, 2020.

Amazon’s donation was around $60,000 which is a part of the company’s global initiative to help front line healthcare workers and patients who are impacted by COVID-19.