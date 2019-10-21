Amish community comes together to help neighbor rebuild homestead

DIGGINS, Mo- Not far off of Highway 60 is an Amish community that calls Diggins their home.

Early Monday morning, around 2 a.m., a storm rolled through the Ozarks damaging various communities in its path. One of those communities was the Amish community in Diggins.

Ozarks First crews went to the scene of the damage. The homeowner did not want to go on camera but did share what happened.

He said the storm damaged all the buildings on the property and completely destroyed three structures. Parts of the side of the home were ripped off and the storm tore half of the roof off of the barn.

The barn that got hit during the storm.

In the barn, according to the homeowner, were all of their calves. He says the only deaths they had overnight were two calves.

The homeowner lives about a quarter-mile away from the property and another man and his wife and their five kids live in the home that got hit, they are all safe.

After the storm had passed, the homeowner says neighbors started coming to help out. By around noon there were at least 100 of his Amish neighbors coming to help, he even had aid from a couple of non-Amish neighbors to go get supplies they would need.

Neighbors helping rebuild.

The non-Amish neighbor did not want to go on camera as well but said he did not have damage to his property. He shares how he heard about his Amish neighbor who got it.

He says one of the Amish men came to him asking for help and to take him around to help notify the other neighbors around 5 a.m. The neighbor says this is not the first time he helped his Amish neighbor.

He says a couple of years ago one of the barns burned down and he helped get supplies as well.

By the time Ozarks First crews left, the community already had the framework up of at least three of the buildings.