Americans searched for pizza, ‘liquor stores near me’ during Election Day, Google trends shows

(FOX) — Election stress eating was a popular pastime on Election Day, according to online searches.

Google trends revealed a report on Twitter that showed searches for “fries near me” and “liquor store me” were at “all-time highs” during Election Day.

Though the carb and adult-themed searches were not even the highest, according to the search tracker. Pizza and Chinese food both took top spots in food searches during the evening of the election.

Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay?



You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/8kVXwVEsA7 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

In fact, nearby Chinese restaurants was such a popular search that it made it as the Top 3 of most searched U.S. Google terms around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The cuisine was only preceded by “exit polls,” which was first more searched and “live election coverage” as second.

Top trending on all of US Google search right now in the US:



1. exit polls

2. live election coverage

3. chinese food near me

4. who won the election today

5. election coverage



More data: https://t.co/nfYDxkDMAT — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

Chinese food even beat out “who won the election today,” which was fourth (and unsuccessful as the election has not yet been called), and “election coverage” rounded out the Top 5.