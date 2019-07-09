American flag vandalized in Laclede County, reward offered for info leading to arrest

LEBANON, Mo.– A large American flag, hanging over the Laclede County Courthouse, now has holes in it. Authorities suspect vandalism, a theory supported by a white graffitied cross next to the now-damaged flag.

When describing those responsible, Laclede County’s Office of Emergency Management used the word “cowards”.

$500.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of the coward who committed this criminal damage to OLD GLORY. Posted by Laclede County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, July 8, 2019

Other Facebook posts inform Ozarks First the graffiti has now been removed.

In traveling to Lebanon on Tuesday, reporters learned donations are being made.

“We’re obviously very disapointed because we don’t expect that here in our community,” Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst told Ozarks First.

The money donated is going toward the flag and the reward offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Comments on the OEM’s Facebook post suggest perhaps that money will be used to repair the flag.

This is a developing story.