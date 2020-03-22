Amber Alert: Silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

UPDATE 9:15 P.M., MARCH 21, 2020

According to Highway Patrol, an abduction in the 3000 block of South Providence in Columbia, Missouri led to the Amber Alert.

A Silver Chevy Equinox driven by a woman Highway Patrol has yet to identify is said to contain 14-day-old Raheem Bigham. The woman is thought to be in her twenties.

That Equinox was “possibly last seen heading West from Providence”, according to MSHP.

Bigham was last seen wearing a grey hat. The woman he is with was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and tan pants, and black boots.

The vehicle’s license plate reads KK1E6U. The vehicle has Missouri plates.