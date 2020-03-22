Amber Alert: Silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

News
Posted: / Updated:
Amber Alert_1432492125333.jpg

UPDATE 9:15 P.M., MARCH 21, 2020

According to Highway Patrol, an abduction in the 3000 block of South Providence in Columbia, Missouri led to the Amber Alert.

A Silver Chevy Equinox driven by a woman Highway Patrol has yet to identify is said to contain 14-day-old Raheem Bigham. The woman is thought to be in her twenties.

That Equinox was “possibly last seen heading West from Providence”, according to MSHP.

Bigham was last seen wearing a grey hat. The woman he is with was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and tan pants, and black boots.

COLUMBIA, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert and is looking for a Silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

The vehicle’s license plate reads KK1E6U. The vehicle has Missouri plates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now