Amber Alert issued for missing Pasco County girl, possibly headed to Georgia

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old in Pasco County.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Montana Breseman who was last seen at River Ridge Middle School around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Breseman is 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, and has red-burgundy hair with brown eyes. She was last wearing a grey hoodie that reads “My Body My Sweat Your Tears,” a blue bandana, and black and white leggings.

She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes. Deputies say also goes by “Jordan.”

Deputies say she may be traveling with an unknown white male, approximately 20 years of age, with sandy blonde hair. They may be traveling in a vehicle to Georgia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Breseman please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 888-875-2246 or 911.

Pasco County Sheriff Chrus Nocco will hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. to provide an update.