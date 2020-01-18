Amber Alert canceled after armed abduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A missing two-year-old has been located in Seymour after being abducted by their biological mother Friday afternoon.

The mother, 22-year-old Victoria Brown, has pending charges regarding the incident.

According to Springfield Police, the abduction took place around 4 p.m. when Brown tried to abduct the child, Masi Scott.

Officers arrived at 2156 W High apt 2001B W Atlantic, where the parental abduction at gunpoint took place.

The mother drove up from Mississippi to get Masi.

According to police, the mother assaulted an adult with a handgun and forced them to the apartment on Atlantic. Once in the apartment, she abducted the child while threatening the residents with the handgun.

The mother was accompanied by an unknown black female who was driving the vehicle, according to Springfield Police.

At around 6:30 p.m. Ozarks First was notified that both Masi and the mother were located in Seymour.

Ozarks First has decided to not use the pictures of the mother and Masi. If and when the mother is charged we will share her picture.