AMBER ALERT: Police are searching for a 6-month-old child

HILLSDALE, Mo. — An amber alert went out to Springfield phones about a taken 6-month-old child.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child, Jerrell Hill, was seen being placed into a trash bag by the suspect, Andre Eton Hill.

Andre is black, male, 196 pounds, 6 feet tall and has brown eyes.

Andre Hill

The alert says the suspect is driving a black 2012 Toyota Camry with these license plates: DL6C3Z.

The highway patrol says the child was taken from his home and the suspect is possibly heading towards an address on Laredo Ave in St. Louis County.

If you have any information, call 911 or Hillsdale at 314-381-0527.