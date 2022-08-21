KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the two girls taken from a homicide scene Sunday afternoon have been found and are safe.

Officers located the 4-year-old and her 7-year-old sister about two hours after the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER alert about their disappearance. Police said they girls were found at a relative’s home.

Investigators said the girls’ father, 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, left the crime scene with his daughters.

Police found Owsley’s car, but he is not yet in custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Kansas City police said they want to give the victim’s family time to notify loved ones.

Owsley is described as 5’5″, and weighs 140 pounds.

Investigators believe he has a firearm with him.

