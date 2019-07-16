Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner offering more than a million items on sale

WORLD — Amazon’s Prime Day is supposed to be its biggest ever this year with more than a million items on sale.

After suffering some glitches last year, this year the sales event is expanded to a full 48 hours.

The popularity of prime day, has Amazon’s competitors jumping in.

Walmart, Target, Ebay and Best Buy are all holding their own sales events.

In some cities labor leaders are using prime day to call attention to conditions in the Amazon warehouses.

Workers in Minnesota participated in a six hour work stoppage.